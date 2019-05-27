Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2019 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Chashme Baddoor 2: Sunny Singh to play the lead, Fatima Sana Shaikh to romance him?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Chasme Baddoor is one of the timeless movies of the Indian cinema. While the original was directed by Sai Paranjpye and had Deepti Naval – Farooq Shaikh, David Dhawan presented a film again on the similar plot in 2013.

It starred Taapsee Pannu in a lead role along with Siddharth, Ali Zafar, Divyendu Sharma. Now, director Sajid Samji is set to direct a remake on the lines of the 2013 release. The name locked in for the film is Chashme Baddoor 2 and it will star Sunny Singh in a lead role.

It is touted that Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached for the role of the female lead, Ms. Chamko which was immortalized by Deepti Naval in the original and later played by Taapsee in David Dhawan’s directorial. Fatima has not yet signed on the dotted line but the makers are keen to have her opposite Sunny as it will make up for a fresh pair. The film will be produced by Zee Studios and expected to go on floors by year end.

Also Read: Box Office: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety beats Aiyaary; becomes the 3rd highest opening day grosser of 2018

More Pages: Chashme Baddoor Box Office Collection , Chashme Baddoor Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s how Ajay Devgn plans to make the…

Anurag Basu's untitled action comedy…

Box Office: De De Pyaar De Day 10 in overseas

De De Pyaar De Box Office Collections Day 9…

De De Pyaar De Box Office Collections Day 8…

Box Office: De De Pyaar De Day 9 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification