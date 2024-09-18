A Chandigarh court has issued notices to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and others involved in the production of the film Emergency. The notices come in response to a complaint alleging that the film, directed by Ranaut, maligns the Sikh community and portrays the former Jathedar of the Akal Takth, a supreme religious authority of Sikhs, as a "terrorist."

The complaint was filed by Advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, president of the NGO Lawyers for Humanity, who claims that the film inaccurately represents historical events and disrespects the Sikh community.

Details of the Petition

In the plea, Bassi argued that the portrayal of the former Jathedar in the trailer of Emergency is factually incorrect. He stated, "The accused, without studying proper historical facts, had portrayed Sikhs in a negative light and falsely alleged that the sitting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takth Sahib was demanding a separate state. This depiction is completely false and intended to malign the image of Sikhs and the Akal Takth Jathedars."

Bassi further noted that this portrayal "hurts the sentiments and feelings of the Sikh community in general and the deponent." The petition accuses Ranaut of spreading misleading information and stoking tensions between communities.

Legal Action Against Kangana Ranaut

The petitioner has requested that an FIR be lodged against Ranaut and two other respondents under several sections of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. These include promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion and spreading false information that could harm India's sovereignty and unity. The Chandigarh court has asked Kangana Ranaut and the other respondents to submit their replies by December 5, 2024.

The complaint also accuses Ranaut, the film’s producer, and director of often creating controversies. "The actress, producer, and director of Emergency have repeatedly caused divisions between communities through provocative statements and speeches against minorities," Bassi added.

The court will now await Kangana Ranaut's and the others' responses before proceeding with further hearings on the matter.

