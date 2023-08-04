Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal opens up about her diagnosis of costochondritis; says, “This too shall pass”

Actress Chhavi Mittal has opened up about her recent diagnosis with costochondritis, a condition affecting the chest's cartilage. The 42-year-old cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her story, and her fans responded with an outpouring of love and support.

In her post, Mittal explained that the probable cause of her costochondritis could be radiation therapy she received for breast cancer, a side effect of an injection she took for osteopenia or a combination of factors. She said that she experiences pain while breathing, using her hand, and arm, lying down, sitting, or laughing.

Despite her pain, Mittal said that she is determined to stay positive and focus on her recovery. She also encouraged her fans who may be struggling with their own health challenges to not give up.

"We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do!" she wrote. "For anyone who needs to hear this... I know you're suffering in some way or the other... but you're not alone! And this too shall pass."

Mittal's post has been met with an outpouring of support from her fans and followers. Many people have shared their own stories of battling health challenges, and they have all expressed their admiration for Mittal's strength and resilience.

Known for shows such as Bandini and The Better Half, she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April 2022. She underwent surgery and radiation therapy in the same month and later declared herself cancer-free.

