The comic caper Madgaon Express is all set to release this Friday, March 22 and its hilarious trailer caught the attention of movie buffs. The film is significant as it marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi, the film’s censor process was completed on time. In this exclusive report, we’ll report on the changes asked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before handing over the certificate.

CBFC passes Madgaon Express with U/A certificate; asks makers to ‘suitably modify’ semi-nude shots and visuals of cleavage

As per the cut list, the Examining Committee of the CBFC asked the makers – Excel Entertainment – to ‘suitably modify’ visuals of cleavage in the second half. They similarly asked the producers to ‘suitably modify’ the visual of semi-nude girls that occurs in the first half of Madgaon Express. Then, at the beginning of the film, a foul word can be seen in the backdrop. This cuss word was asked to be removed. The film also went through audio cuts. Certain cuss words were used and they were replaced with acceptable terms.

Lastly, the CBFC instructed the producers of Madgaon Express to insert lengthy disclaimers that the movie is a piece of fiction and that they don’t intend to disrespect any community, city, state, class, community, region etc. A second disclaimer, warning that consumption and trafficking of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances is prohibited by law was also added. An anti-drug ticker was also incorporated in the drug-related scenes. The film is a story of three guys who go to Goa and get involved with dangerous criminals. Drugs form an important plot point, as evident from the trailer as well.

Once these changes were done, the producers of Madgaon Express were handed over the censor certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 144 minutes. In short, Madgaon Express is 2 hours and 24 minutes long.

