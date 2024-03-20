Just a day ago, reports of a major change in cast on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left fans shocked. It seems that producer Rajan Shahi was left disappointed with Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their misbehaviour towards the crew. Despite several warnings when they refused to change it, they were fired from the show despite playing lead characters. Now the latest update on that front is that Samriddhii Shukla, who plays the protagonist Abhira, will now be joined by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Cast Promo: Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani join the show as Armaan Poddar and Roohi Poddar respectively

In fact, the makers have also unveiled a short promo of the two actors dressed in ethnic Rajasthani attires. For the unversed, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe essayed the role of estranged lovers Armaan Poddar and Roohi Poddar, whose relationship turns even more complicated with Armaan marrying Abhira after the demise of her mother Akshara and Roohi marrying Rohit over extreme family pressure. The latest promo features Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani playing holi with flowers considering that the festival is round the corner where they showcase the intense love between the two, leaving audiences surprised about their chemistry.

Meanwhile the two actors have also expressed their excitement on the platform by sharing photos and videos of them prepping to get into their new avatars. Rohit shared a photo from the sets as Armaan and addressed it as ‘new beginnings’, whereas Garvita penned a note of gratitude and added, “Shukraan, here’s to a new beginning ?????? Meet me as #RoohiPoddar in #yehrishtakyakehlatahai everyday 9:30PM only on @starplus Thank you so much @rajan.shahi.543 sir @directorskutproduction team, for welcoming me to the family with an open heart and for the faith you have shown! Onwards and upwards ???? God Willing!”

While Rohit was last seen in Udaariyaan post the first leap as Nehmat’s first husband, Advait Kapoor and later in the show, Gauna in 2023. Whereas, Garvita is best known for her role as Mrunal Deshmukh in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Se which ended last week.

