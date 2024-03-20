comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sameer Wankhede files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan

Sameer Wankhede is expected to have filed a defamation of Rs. 11 lakhs against them for representing Munmun Dhamecha in a narcotics case.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Former Narcotics Bureau officer Sameer Wakhende has moved the court to file a defamation case against actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant and the advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, who represented Munmun Dhamecha in a drug case, in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s name too was involved. The defamation suit filed is for reportedly Rs. 11.01 lacs which has been filed in the Dindoshi civil court in Mumbai western suburbs along with a restraining order.

If these reports are to be believed, Sameer Wankhede has lodged a complaint against Rakhi Sawant and Khan for allegedly passing mean and derogatory remarks and comments against him on news channels, which has reportedly prompted him to take this action. As per a Hindustan Times report, the application of Wankhede read, “The plaintiff (Wankhede), an IRS officer, has immense respect in society and prestige in his department. He has a blot-less career.” It went on to read, “The plaintiff holds an eminent personality, being one of the most prestigious names in government services and is involved in several social services. The plaintiff holds a position of great responsibility and integrity within the department.”

While Wankhede has refrained from making any statement related to the suit he has filed, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan was quoted in an ETimes report saying, "The law interprets that there is no defamation when truth have been spoken for public good. The second exception in Section 499 of IPC talks about “Public conduct of public servant in the discharge of his public functions, or respecting his character, so far as his character appears in that conduct, and no further. Now, since the matter is sub judice before the cost, we will give a befitting reply fight it out. If he proves his case beyond reasonable doubt, i will pay him 11.01 lac rupees".

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay High Court to quash ED’s money laundering case after being accused of Rs. 25-crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan’s case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

