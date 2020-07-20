Back in 2018, Alia Bhatt starred in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi which went onto become a blockbuster. The film based on writer Harinder Sikka's book 'Calling Sehmat'. Now, the writer has accused the director of stealing the credit.

During Sunday panel discussion on Republic TV, Sikka said, “I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by the Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me to read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point.”

He further said, “My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed.”

Sikka further claimed that Meghna Gulzar also stole credit from the original writer of Chhapaak that starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role. He said, “It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider.”

He later claimed that his production Nanak Shah Fakir, which won three National Film Awards, was stopped from sending to Oscars because he was an outsider. He said, "“My film that was to go for Oscars – Nanak Shah Fakir was not allowed because someone came from Bollywood and said, ‘Oh he is an outsider, we were to send our picture’.”

Raazi starred Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was produced by Dharma Productions.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.