Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to inform all that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda have been discharged from the hospital and will remain in home quarantine. A little over a week ago, Anupam Kher had informed that his family members had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Informing the same, Kher shared a video on social media thanking the staff of the hospital for their dedicated service. The actor also shared a small prayer to all those battling the virus. “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo,” he shared along with the video.



Anupam Kher also highlighted the importance of social distancing. However, he also said that one should never distance themselves emotionally.

