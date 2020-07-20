Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.07.2020 | 3:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family members get discharged, to be quarantined at home

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to inform all that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda have been discharged from the hospital and will remain in home quarantine. A little over a week ago, Anupam Kher had informed that his family members had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family members get discharged, to be quarantined at home

Informing the same, Kher shared a video on social media thanking the staff of the hospital for their dedicated service. The actor also shared a small prayer to all those battling the virus. “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo,” he shared along with the video.


Anupam Kher also highlighted the importance of social distancing. However, he also said that one should never distance themselves emotionally.

ALSO READ: “Have no doubt about the members of the film industry, it is filled with great people,” says Anupam Kher in his message to young dreamers

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to…

Yash Raj Films spent Rs 5-6 crores on the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification