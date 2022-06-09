South Korean pop titans BTS’ two songs from upcoming anthology album Proof have been deemed unfit for broadcast by local network KBS.

BTS’ songs ‘Run BTS’ and ‘Born Singer’ from upcoming album Proof deemed explicit for broadcast by KBS

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, four of the songs from the album including ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),’ ‘Run BTS,’ ‘For Youth,’ and ‘Born Singer’ were submitted for deliberation. On June 8, the results revealed that two songs, ‘Run BTS’ and ‘Born Singer,’ were deemed unsuitable for broadcast. According to a representative of KBS, the songs were deemed unsuitable due to “lyrics using swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions.”

Therefore, ‘Run BTS’, which was the lead single from their fourth EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2, and ‘Born Singer’, which was released in July 2013, couldn't pass through the censor board so they won't be played and the group won't be able to perform them on music programs that will air on the broadcasting channel. Meanwhile, the deliberation for the song “For Youth” is still under review at the moment as the lyrics for the first 30 seconds of the song of the concert’s sound effects were not included.

Therefore, of the four songs, only the title track ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ was determined fit for broadcast.

KBS Broadcast Review (@BTS_twt) -For Youth - Pending (30 seconds of concert sounds, lyrics not confirmed)

-Run BTS - ineligible (swearing, language, etc.)

-Yet To Come - eligible

-Born Singer - ineligible (swearing, language, etc.) pic.twitter.com/7zX5GCENKO — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 8, 2022

Proof, which will drop on June 10th, is an album that contains the history of BTS's 9 years of debut. The three-part CD contains songs containing the members' thoughts about the past, present, and future of BTS. The juggernaut will hold their Proof comeback live via their official YouTube channel on their ninth anniversary on June 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

