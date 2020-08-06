Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.08.2020 | 7:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BTS set another Guinness World Record as Map Of The Soul: 7 becomes best-selling album in South Korea 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Congratulations are in order for the music giants, BTS! The widely popular South Korean band that comprises of seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - has set yet another record with their fourth full-length studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. It is not just any record - they have set another Guinness World Record.

BTS set another Guinness World Record as Map Of The Soul: 7 becomes best-selling album in South Korea 

Their album 'Map Of The Soul: 7', that released worldwide on February 21 this year, has become the best-selling album in South Korea, as per GWR. The album consists of 19 tracks including a bonus track of 'ON ft. Sia'. This album is overall seventh studio album coming from the septet.

Guinness World Record reported, "As of June 2020, it had sold 4,265,617 copies and now makes BTS the country’s best selling act of all time. It was also reported that 2.65 million sales were recorded within the first six hours of release."

Interestingly, this album overtakes the record of their previous album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' which released in April 2019.

"'Map Of The Soul: 7' was a collection of slow-ballads to synth-pop to hip hop bangers - it had something for every music lover. The diverse style of the sound has always been their forte and that definitely did give rise to a lot of interest in their music. This quarantine period itself has brought a lot of new fans into the BTS fandom. It's safe to say that the album was definitely one of the finest coming from the global stars."

This is the second record BTS has set within two months. The first Guinness World Record this year was for the virtual live concert - Bang Bang Con: The Live that was held on June 14, 2020. The viewers from 107 countries tuned in to watch the virtual concert that was live-streamed from Seoul. 756,000 viewers tuned-in making it the "most viewers for a music concert live stream".

On the work front, BTS is set to drop their English track 'DYNAMITE' on August 21. Their first performance of the song will be at Video Music Awards 2020 on August 30. The official music video will release on August 21 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) and the second one will drop on August 25 at 12 am KST (August 24 - 8:30 pm IST).

ALSO READ: BTS look sharp in Thom Browne suits during the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 series

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news…

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray…

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification