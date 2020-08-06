Back in 2019, it was confirmed that Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra will collaborate on a movie. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. It was supposed to go on the floor soon but due to the pandemic, the makers had to wait before they roll. Now, it seems like the makers are ready to roll in Sri Lanka.

As per reports, Sri Lanka opened airports for tourism. Shakun Batra is hopeful that India will resume flights by November. As per a daily, the plan is that Batra has handpicked a team of 50 people who will fly to Sri Lanka for the shoot of the untitled drama and hopeful that it will go on floor by the end of the year.

The untitled film is a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone. It is set for February 12, 2021 release but due to delay in the shooting, it might get pushed ahead.

Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

