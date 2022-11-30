South Korean juggernaut BTS’ youngest member Jungkook has reached another milestone by becoming the first Korean solo artist to debut more than one song at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, after ‘Left and Right’, his hit collab single with Charlie Puth, Jungkook’s latest FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers’ debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

The song created history as it has become the first FIFA song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, in addition to debuting at No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 9 on the Global 200, and No. 10 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Moreover, as the report notes, Jungkook re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 47, marking his third overall week on the chart as a soloist. With ‘Dreamers’, Jungkook officially made history as the first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held in Qatar.

As Jungkook took the stage at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium to premiere his new single ‘Dreamers’, produced by the famous Moroccan singer, songwriter, and producer RedOne, he was also joined by Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi towards the end of the performance.

