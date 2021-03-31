Bollywood Hungama

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol confirmed as the lead in Avnish Barjatya's next

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news of Sunny Deol’s younger son gearing up for his big Bollywood debut. The aspiring actor is following the footsteps of his father, uncles, and older brother and is all set to make his debut with Avnish Barjatya’s upcoming rom-com. The film is reportedly on the lines of Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

While there are no further reports regarding the leading lady, Rajveer Deol will be accompanied by an ensemble cast for this coming-of-age love story.  Earlier today, Rajshri made an official announcement on their social media. Avnish Barjatya, Sooraj Barjatya’s elder son, will be making his directorial debut with this project.

Take a look at their announcement.

Rajveer’s older brother Karan Deol was launched in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

