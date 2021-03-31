Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news of Sunny Deol’s younger son gearing up for his big Bollywood debut. The aspiring actor is following the footsteps of his father, uncles, and older brother and is all set to make his debut with Avnish Barjatya’s upcoming rom-com. The film is reportedly on the lines of Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

While there are no further reports regarding the leading lady, Rajveer Deol will be accompanied by an ensemble cast for this coming-of-age love story. Earlier today, Rajshri made an official announcement on their social media. Avnish Barjatya, Sooraj Barjatya’s elder son, will be making his directorial debut with this project.

Take a look at their announcement.

Rajveer’s older brother Karan Deol was launched in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Also Read: Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajvir Deol to debut with Avnish Barjatya’s film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.