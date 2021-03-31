The shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was suspended again this month when its leading man Kartik Aaryan was tested positive for Covid19. Now Kartik is well on the way to recovery and spending his time watching a whole lot of movies and enjoying his mother’s cooking.

Director Anees Bazmee is not worried at all. “We have already shot more than 60 percent of the film. Shooting stopped in Lucknow in March 2020 and the lockdown followed .But we made up for lost time when we resumed shooting. And now Kartik’s Covid which came as a shock is not a big problem. Kartik is a very fast worker. He picks up his lines in minutes. We will be back on track as soon as he re-joins us. We are all waiting for him.”

Anees is all praise for Kartik. “He is a pleasure to work with. Always on time, always professional, never any tantrums. Kartik has a smile for everyone. Having him on the set brings very pleasant vibes into the process of shooting. We need that positivity right now.”

Anees flashbacks to the time he first saw Kartik on screen. “I had full faith in him from his first film. When I saw Pyaar Ka Punchnaama I knew he was going to make it really big. I wanted to work with him then only. But everything takes its time in life. I am glad we are working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 together. His comic timing is superb.”

As good as Akshay Kumar’s in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film? Anees demurs, “I had nothing to do with Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar. So I wouldn’t know.”

