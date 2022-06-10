Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now officially wed! The pair, who got engaged in September last year, reportedly tied the knot at Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California home.

Britney Spears marries her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in private ceremony

According to People publication, the longtime couple said "I do" Thursday night in Los Angeles in front of around 60 guests including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton. Per sources, Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's ‘Can't Help Falling in Love.’

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

Ahead of the festivities, an insider revealed Spears, 40, had been envisioning her wedding day for nearly nine months. "Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."

Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were not present at the wedding but are "happy" for their mom, a lawyer for Kevin Federline told the outlet. "Kevin and the boys are really happy for Britney, and they wish Britney and Sam the best for their future moving forward," Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance." The 40-year-old pop singer got engaged to Asghari in September after nearly five years of dating and months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.

The couple first met in October 2016 when he starred in her "Slumber Party" video, and months later, made their relationship Instagram-official in January 2017.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.