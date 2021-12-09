Pop-star Britney Spears has been granted the power to execute the documents for the first time after the 13-year long legal battle.

On Wednesday, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on behalf of his famous client for the latest hearing in the case, as the singer continues to fight an uphill legal battle. Though the matters on the table were relatively minor, the judge granted Spears the power to execute documents herself, meaning “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do,” Rosengart said outside the courthouse after the brief hearing.

According to Variety, inside the courtroom, Rosengart said to Judge Brenda Penny, “Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship,” should be able to execute documents herself. As of Wednesday’s hearing, Zabel will continue his limited, administrative powers until Jan. 19, the date of the next hearing, which is expected to deal with accounting matters, as well as the petition for substituted judgement. That petition will remain under seal, Judge Penny ruled on Wednesday, stating she is granting the motion “in the interest of protecting the conservatee’s right to privacy.”

Spears’ father, Jamie, appeared remotely by phone and his attorney, Alex Weingarten, was present in the courtroom. Though Wednesday’s hearing was largely focused on housekeeping items, Rosengart briefly addressed some of those allegations, at one point, raising questions as to whether TriStar has “dissipated assets” from Spears’ estate.

Outside the courthouse, Rosengart elaborated a bit, citing previous court filings. “TriStar filed a motion to quash subpoenas that were served on TriStar, as well as Robin Greenhill, and that’s something the court is going to address during the hearing on Jan. 19,” he said.

As for how Spears is doing as a free woman, Rosengart told reporters, “I think she’s commented publicly through her Instagram posts what her state of mind is. She’s delighted. We had a great victory on Nov. 12. She’s a free woman after 13 years of an abusive conservatorship that we believe was corrupted, and I’ll leave it at that.”

One month ago, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship was terminated, but the legal proceedings continue. On Nov. 12, following more than 13 years under conservatorship, Judge Penny terminated the legal arrangement, ruling that it was no longer necessary. Though the conservatorship was fully terminated, accountant John Zabel was given power of execution of the estate trust and power to transfer assets into the trust at the November hearing.

Up until his recent suspension prior to the termination, Spears’ father had been running his daughter’s conservatorship since 2008 when he placed her under the legal arrangement. At the time, she had endured a series of public pitfalls which were magnified by overwhelming paparazzi and tabloid attention. As the years went on, the behavior of Spears’ father came into question, and the #FreeBritney movement put a megaphone to their concerns about the star being held against her own will.

Ever since Spears retained Rosengart — a Hollywood veteran and former federal prosecutor — in July, his firm’s strategy has been very specific and has moved at lightning speed. Rosengart first worked to have her father suspended, before asking the court to terminate the conservatorship.

