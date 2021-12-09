The trailer of the much-awaited film RRR was unveiled earlier today. The audiences have been expressing their delight after watching the grandeur of the star-studded period action drama. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, has increased many folds as it has been a subject of a heated discussion ever since the film was announced.

While the trailer was unveiled in the morning, the team of RRR will be having a grand launch event where they will be talking about the film. The event will be attended by Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Ram Charan will be giving the grand event a miss as he is busy with a family wedding.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was spotted at the Mumbai airport at around 11 in the morning. The actor greeted the paparazzi at the airport before he headed for the event.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters, even the song 'Janani' doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or their characters.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022.

