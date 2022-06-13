Britney Spears and Sam Asghari take legal action against Jason Alexander, whom Spears was married to for 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled.

Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander after he attempts to crash her wedding with Sam Asghari

The couple obtained a restraining order against Spears’ ex-husband after Alexander was arrested at their Thousand Oaks, California, home on Thursday following his attempt to crash their wedding. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence to investigate a trespassing complaint. Alexander was found to have an out of the county warrant and was placed under arrest for that offense.

Jason Alexander live-streamed on Instagram when he entered the mansion and was seen surpassing several security personnel. The 40-year-old reportedly claimed to the security that the pop star had invited him to her wedding, and that she was his first and only wife. Alexander was married to Spears for a mere 55 hours in 2004 following an impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

He has since faced a string of legal issues, including violating an order of protection and stalking an unidentified woman in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to those charges on January 4 and was ordered to serve nearly a year of probation. In January 2021, Alexander was taken into custody for driving under the influence and then again that August for breaking security protocols at an airport.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, June 9, in front of celebrity guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

