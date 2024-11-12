comscore
Vicky Kaushal to play Lord Parshuram in Dinesh Vijan's mega spectacle; filming begins in November 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vicky Kaushal to play Lord Parshuram in Dinesh Vijan’s mega spectacle; filming begins in November 2025

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of the most versatile actors of Indian Cinema, Vicky Kaushal is all set to enter the next league with Chhaava, and Love & War. But he is not stopping at these two tentpole feature films. According to sources, Vicky Kaushal has signed producer Dinesh Vijan's next.

A source tells us, "After Love & War, Vicky was looking to sign on for a mega-budget feature film and producer Dinesh Vijan came up with a script he couldn't say no to. Vicky's next after Love & War is an epic feature film that would see him play the part of Lord Parshuram. Vicky jumped to the idea of the film and signed it without any second thoughts."

The source tells us further, "The pre-production work for Parshuram begins in January and the makers are committed to taking the film on floors in November next year. It's the most ambitious film at Maddock and they plan to bring it to the cinema-going audience with utmost pride. An official announcement will be made soon."

We hear that Parshuram will be a lot bigger than their soon-to-be-released collaboration, Chhaava, as the idea is to give the audience a visual spectacle on the big screen. Remember, you read it first here.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal signs another film with Dinesh Vijan after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

