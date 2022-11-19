The much-awaited film Drishyam 2 has opened to a fabulous response. It has brought a wave of cheer to the industry and exhibitors. What has also added to their happiness is that Bhediya, which will release next week, also has generated huge hype. This is due to the concept of a man turning into a wolf, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s presence, youthful appeal and music.

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya granted U/A certificate; CBFC asks ‘c*****a’ to be replaced with ‘gadha’, ‘sansad’ to be replaced with ‘body’

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Bhediya’s censor process has been completed and the makers were given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the producers had to make certain changes in the cuts, as recommended by the CBFC’s examining committee. The abusive word ‘c*****a’ was replaced with ‘gadha’. At another place, ‘b*******d’ was replaced with a scream, ‘aaahh’.

And that’s not all. The examining committee also asked for changes in certain non-abusive dialogues. ‘Ganga Jamuna mix’ was asked to be replaced with ‘Ganga Jamuna juice’. The word ‘sansad’ was changed to ‘body’ while ‘PMO’ was changed to ‘minister’. Finally, ‘country’ was removed and replaced with ‘logo’.

After these changes were carried out, the censor certificate was handed out to the makers of Bhediya. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 156 minutes. In other words, Bhediya is 2 hours and 36 minutes long. Trade veteran Taran Adarsh mentioned yesterday on Twitter that the run of the time also includes 16 minutes of end credits and scroll. The censor certificate was secured by the producers on Thursday, November 17.

Bhediya is all set to be released on November 25. Besides Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. It is directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree (2018) and Bala (2019) fame. Interestingly, Bhediya belongs to the same universe as Stree. Stree’s actress, Shraddha Kapoor, also appears in a special appearance in a song in the film.

