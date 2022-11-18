Quentin Tarantino is known for his iconic films such as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. He announced Wednesday that he anticipated to shoot an eight-episode TV series next year.

Quentin Tarantino is headed back to the small screen with plans for an eight-episode TV series in 2023

According to Variety, the famed director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Though specific plot details about what the show is actually about are still under wraps and he proceeds with the television series still remains an uncertainty.

Tarantino has previously worked in television, directing two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005. He also has writing credits on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, a TV spin-off based on the 1996 horror-action vampire film, From Dusk Till Dawn, starring himself and George Clooney.

As per the report, the writer-director also shared that he wrote a play before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was completed. He also stated that he was approached to do a dialogue polish of Samuel L. Jackson’s 2000 Shaft reboot but rejected the offer. Meanwhile, the 59-year-old previously also hinted at his exit from filmmaking in 2014.

“I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” he told Deadline at the time. “I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie.” Last year, he reaffirmed that he plans quit filmmaking after making his tenth film.

