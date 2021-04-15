Pratik Gandhi has been working in Gujarati theatre and cinema since a long time. In Bollywood, he was seen in Mitron (2018) and Loveyatri (2018) as the hero’s sidekick. But it’s in Scam 1992 (2020) that he got noticed and how. The web series, based on the life of infamous stock broker Harshad Mehta, got unanimous critical acclaim. Overnight, Pratik Gandhi became a household name. At the same time, audiences began to look forward to his upcoming projects with keen interest.

It has now come to light that the actor will be seen in a Gujarati web series, titled Vitthal Teedi and if all goes well, it will be his next venture that will be out after Scam 1992. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, the celebrated Gujarati director who made films like Kevi Rite Jaish (2012), Bey Yaar (2014) and Wrong Side Raju (2016). Vitthal Teedi will be released on an upcoming OTT platform, OHO Gujarati, which is incidentally co-owned by Abhishek Jain’s company CineMan Productions Ltd.

Last month, OHO Gujarati released a promo on YouTube to announce its launch. The 85 second long video had a glimpse of their many upcoming web series. Vithal Teedi was placed last and was prominently presented due to Pratik Gandhi’s casting. Recently, Abhishek Jain revealed that Vithal Teedi is set in the early 80s and is about a small-time gambler. The web series was recently filmed, in January 2021, that is, after Scam 1992’s super-success.

Incidentally, Abhishek Jain and Pratik Gandhi had worked before in Bey Yaar and Wrong Side Raju. Besides Vithal Teedi, Abhishek Jain’s next this year would be Hum Do Humare Do. This Dinesh Vijan production stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. A few years ago, Abhishek Jain was also supposed to helm the Hindi remake of the Kannada hit Kirik Party (2016), with Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez. But the film got shelved before it could go on floors, for unknown reasons.

As for Pratik Gandhi, his plate seems to be full. Along with Vitthal Teedi, Pratik will be seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava, co-starring Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. It is directed by Hardik Gajjar, who is also directing Pratik in Ravan Leela. Pratik will then be seen in a Disney+ Hotstar web series, Six Suspects, co-starring Richa Chadha and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel of the same name and is being shot currently. Finally, Pratik Gandhi will soon begin work on another Hindi film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, which also features Taapsee Pannu.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.