comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.04.2023 | 5:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

en Bollywood News Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Since the last few weeks, there has been a lot of confusion about the release date of Jawan and whether it’ll be pushed. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the much-awaited film is scheduled to release on June 2 and there have been reports that since it may not get ready on time, it might release in October or December 2023. Bollywood Hungama, however, recently reported that the principal shoot of the film is over and the song shoot, featuring SRK, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, will be shot by April 15. It also stated that director Atlee is working hard to ensure that the film is ready on time.

Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of Jawan, have already begun planning the promotional strategy. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The producers of Jawan are toying with the idea of attaching the teaser of the film with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It stars Salman Khan in the lead and is the grand Eid release of the year. Also, it releases around 40 days before Jawan, on April 21, and is expected to record a huge turnout. Hence, this can be the ideal film for Jawan to begin its promotions. Moreover, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser was attached with Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh. This time, SRK’s film teaser will be attached to a Salman Khan film.”

The source, however, cautioned, “Nothing is 100% sure at this point. A final decision on Jawan’s release date will be taken in a week or two. If Shah Rukh Khan and his team go ahead with the original plan of bringing the film to cinemas on June 2, then the possibility of Jawan’s teaser being launched on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is quite high.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, meanwhile, stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill, along with Salman Khan. It is directed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams…

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they…

Karan Johar promises to meet Priyanka Chopra…

Apurva Agnihotri calls Bigg Boss ‘scripted’;…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika…

IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification