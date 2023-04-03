Since the last few weeks, there has been a lot of confusion about the release date of Jawan and whether it’ll be pushed. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the much-awaited film is scheduled to release on June 2 and there have been reports that since it may not get ready on time, it might release in October or December 2023. Bollywood Hungama, however, recently reported that the principal shoot of the film is over and the song shoot, featuring SRK, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, will be shot by April 15. It also stated that director Atlee is working hard to ensure that the film is ready on time.

Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of Jawan, have already begun planning the promotional strategy. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The producers of Jawan are toying with the idea of attaching the teaser of the film with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It stars Salman Khan in the lead and is the grand Eid release of the year. Also, it releases around 40 days before Jawan, on April 21, and is expected to record a huge turnout. Hence, this can be the ideal film for Jawan to begin its promotions. Moreover, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser was attached with Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh. This time, SRK’s film teaser will be attached to a Salman Khan film.”

The source, however, cautioned, “Nothing is 100% sure at this point. A final decision on Jawan’s release date will be taken in a week or two. If Shah Rukh Khan and his team go ahead with the original plan of bringing the film to cinemas on June 2, then the possibility of Jawan’s teaser being launched on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is quite high.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, meanwhile, stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill, along with Salman Khan. It is directed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.