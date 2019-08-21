BREAKING: Saaho passed by CBFC with U/A certificate; film’s runtime and other details inside!

One of the biggest or arguably the biggest film of the year, Saaho, is now less than 10 days away from the release. The trailers have made it evident that the kind of action showcased in the film is the first of its kind in Indian cinema. The presence of Prabhas, who became a pan-India superstar with Baahubali, has further added to the hype. Hence, the makers took the brave decision of not dubbing the film in Hindi but instead to shoot it in Hindi simultaneously.

The film sadly got delayed due to extensive VFX and post-production work. But now the film is ready and as per the latest update, the film has managed to get a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The action packed entertainer has got a U/A certificate. The source says, “The film has been passed by the CBFC. Very few cuts have been ordered and these were mostly because of the action. Some action scenes are too violent and the CBFC members felt it was not needed. The makers understood their point and agreed to tone down these violent sequences. Once that was done, a U/A certificate was awarded.”

When asked about the film’s duration, the source answered, “The film’s runtime is 2 hours 54 minutes. It shouldn’t be a problem as the narrative is quite fast-paced and there’s lots happening in the film. Also, this is the year when two of the biggest blockbusters – Avengers: Endgame and Kabir Singh – had duration of 2 hours 55 minutes and 3 hours 2 minutes respectively. So let’s not raise eyebrows due to a film’s supposed long length. If the content is strong, there’s no reason why Saaho shouldn’t work with the audiences, notwithstanding the duration.”

Besides Prabhas, Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar. Jacqueline Fernandez features in a special appearance in a song. It is directed by Sujeeth and releases worldwide on August 30.

