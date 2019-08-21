John Abraham to team up with his Batla House director Nikkhil Advani for period sports drama titled 1911

After the success of Batla House, the director-actor pair of the film is once again getting ready to team up for another project. The duo is going to work together to make the period sports drama 1911.

The director revealed that the shooting of the film will commence at the end of 2020. The film is based on a true story. It is about a football match that took place between the Mohun Bagan Club of India and the East Yorkshire Regiment in the year 1911. It is said to be one of the most important events that ignited the freedom movement in India.

Advani said that John Abraham and his team have been working on the film script for the last five years. He also said that initially Shoojit Sircar was supposed to direct the film but it did not work out between him and John. However, Nikkhil loved the idea and the period of the film. Nikkhil Advani was talking about the film during the media interaction at the eighth-anniversary celebration of his production house, Emmay Entertainment.

Nikkhil added that 1911 is a patriotic and nationalistic film. “The eleven men did not realise how they were energising an entire country to take up a kind of a movement which led to the freedom of India in 1947,” he said.

He further said, “Mohun Bagan’s 2-1 win over East Yorkshire Regiment happened in 1911 IFA Shield final. It was a pivotal moment for Indian football as well as an action that triggered off a surge of patriotism all over the country. The Mohun Bagan players who achieved the feat are often referred to as the Immortal Eleven.”

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani’s film Batla House is currently enjoying a successful run at the box-office. Nikkhil has also directed John in the 2007 film Salaam-e-Ishq and produced the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham.

