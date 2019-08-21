Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame has no regrets in her three decade long career

Renuka Shahane is well known for her role as Salman Khan’s sister-in-law and Madhuri Dixit’s sister in the 90s film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The actress then went on to become a popular name on television with her various shows. The actor has now completed three decades in the industry. She said that she has no regrets about her career.

In an interview, the actress revealed that her three-decade journey has been great. The actress has worked on all mediums- theatre, films, television, short film, web series, and advertisement. Shahane does not have any regrets as she has worked with many talented and respectable personalities from the industry. She has a lot of gratitude for the love she gets from her audience, even though she has been in the limelight for a long time.

She believes that if one does good work, it sustains in the hearts of people and her TV show Surabhi and her film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun are landmarks in her career. She said that she still reaps benefits from them as the new generation remembers her for her role in them.

Renuka Shahane’s last Hindi film was the 2018 release 3 Storeys. The actress is open to work but she is not interested in doing roles which she has done previously. That is one of the reasons that made the actress switch from films to television as after Huma Aapke Hai Kaun she started receiving similar roles.