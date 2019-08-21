Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 12:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame has no regrets in her three decade long career

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Renuka Shahane is well known for her role as Salman Khan’s sister-in-law and Madhuri Dixit’s sister in the 90s film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The actress then went on to become a popular name on television with her various shows. The actor has now completed three decades in the industry. She said that she has no regrets about her career.

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame has no regrets about her three decade career

In an interview, the actress revealed that her three-decade journey has been great. The actress has worked on all mediums- theatre, films, television, short film, web series, and advertisement. Shahane does not have any regrets as she has worked with many talented and respectable personalities from the industry. She has a lot of gratitude for the love she gets from her audience, even though she has been in the limelight for a long time.

She believes that if one does good work, it sustains in the hearts of people and her TV show Surabhi and her film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun are landmarks in her career.  She said that she still reaps benefits from them as the new generation remembers her for her role in them.

Renuka Shahane’s last Hindi film was the 2018 release 3 Storeys. The actress is open to work but she is not interested in doing roles which she has done previously. That is one of the reasons that made the actress switch from films to television as after Huma Aapke Hai Kaun she started receiving similar roles.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana…

Shocking: Sleazy Sridevi titled film to…

The real reason why Sanjay Leela Bhansali -…

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to release in…

Mika Singh still part of Salman Khan's six…

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shoots four promos…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification