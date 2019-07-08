BREAKING: Release of Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 STALLED in China

Since the past couple of years, the excitement over a film’s box office collection doesn’t die down once the film is out of cinemas in the country. The excitement stays especially if it’s about to release in China. The neighbouring country has emerged as a game-changing market especially after Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal and Secret Superstar collected close to Rs. 1000 crore and Rs. 700 crore respectively. Later, films like Hindi Medium, Hichki, Andhadhun etc also managed to accumulate quite a significant amount of moolah. Last month, however, the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil flopped badly despite heightened expectations. And now, another film is facing the heat, that too before release.

2.0, the much talked about film last year, which did blockbuster business in all versions, was to release in China on July 12. However, it seems that the release has been stalled for the time being due to various reasons. Our source explains, “2.0 will be distributed in China by HY Media, who also released Pad Man. It was an underperformer at Chinese box office and HY Media lost money on this flick. 2.0 meanwhile has to make $25 million (Rs. 170 cr. approx.) in the neighbouring country and only then it will emerge as a profitable venture for them. But these guys are not sure about its prospects, they don’t want to take a risk.”

The source further explains, “2.0 has a good story and message about the horrors of radiation. But primarily, it’s a VFX-heavy film and moviegoers in China have seen many of it. The reason why Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium etc. worked is because it provided with something that their own film or Hollywood flicks didn’t. 2.0 doesn’t have that same novelty value. And it’s a sequel of Robot, which people in China haven’t seen. Hence, they won’t be able to fully understand the plot. Same happened with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The first part had released in China but failed miserably. The sequel was seen by more people but it still didn’t work as many hadn’t seen Baahubali: The Beginning.”

Also, the release date of July 12 was a problem. The source emphasizes, “If it had released on July 12, 2.0 would have clashed with The Lion King. It releases a week before its worldwide release and just like everywhere else, even in China, the buzz for this film is at an all-time high. 2.0, meanwhile, is an unknown film, and it’ll get crushed by The Lion King.”

The fate of 2.0’s China release is unclear and one will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers or HY Media. “The Chinese poster of 2.0 has been out. It’ll be embarrassing if the Chinese release gets cancelled at this point. So 2.0 should release and let’s see when it manages to make it in cinemas in China,” says the source and signs off.

2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in leading roles. Directed by Shankar, it is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Robot aka Enthiran. 2.0 tells the story of a bird-lover who commits suicide on seeing that the radiation emitted from cell phone towers kills his pet birds. However instead of dying, he turns into a supernatural entity who takes revenge by snatching away cell phones from people in Chennai. How a robot battles this madman is what the film is all about. It released on November 29, 2018 in India and overseas and emerged as a huge commercial success. After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, it is the second highest grosser of Indian cinema.

