Akshay Kumar to turn commentator for Pro Kabbadi League match?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is not known as Khiladi Kumar without a reason. He has always championed the cause of importance of sports and physical exercise in day to day life. Now, it is touted that Akshay will be a part of Pro Kabbadi League match which will happen at the end of this month.

Reports claim that Akki will be entertaining his fans through a short announcement stint in the match. It would be super interesting to watch.

There is no confirmation on the same by the actor. Also it is touted that this would be a good opportunity for Akshay to promote his next movie, Mission Mangal.

Currently, Akshay is shooting for Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and has done some really dare devil stunts which all of his fans are very eager to witness.

