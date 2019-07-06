BREAKING! R Madhavan to return to Bollywood with this debut film of Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar

R Madhavan was supposed to mark his return in Bollywood with an integral role in Laal Kaptaan featuring Saif Ali Khan but couldn’t because of his health. Now, the actor is said to have signed another interesting Bollywood film that will mark the debut of Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar. The film will be directed by Ashwin Mani and it will be produced by T-Series.

Ashwin Mani has been an assistant director to Mani Ratnam in various projects and he will be making his directorial debut with the said film. Speaking on the developments, a source close to the project said, “Khushali Kumar is planning to make her acting debut with this film. It is still early to talk about the details but they are keen on making it as a perfect launch platform for her. Moreover, they have approached R Madhavan sir for a major role. We all know that he is amazing with his roles and Bhushanji is keen on working with him. He thinks that Madhavan sir is perfect for it. Madhavan sir too has liked his part and has agreed to come on board verbally. The modalities are being worked out and something should be finalized soon.”

Speaking of Ashwin Mani, the source added, “Film making is not new for the man who has been around Mani Ratnam sir for a while. Bhushanji feels that Ashwin has complete potential in filmmaking and he will do a great job. Let us hope all falls into place soon!”

R Madhavan is currently completing his ambitious project Rocketry – The Nambi Effect. The film is a biopic based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan and is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is directed by Madhavan himself.

Also Read: R Madhavan is a proud parent as his son Vedant wins a gold medal in swimming!

More Pages: Laal Kaptaan Box Office Collection