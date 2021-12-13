Around two weeks are left for the release of the film ’83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and the excitement for the sports drama is already in the air. The makers have held the release for more than 1 ½ year as they were confident that it would succeed at the ticket window big time. And looking at the buzz, it seems that their patience will pay off. Interestingly, ’83 would be released not just in 2D but also in 3D.

It has now come to light that there is another format in which ’83 was supposed to be released. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers intended to release the film in IMAX version as well. They were of the opinion, and rightly so, that this is a larger-than-life sports drama. It has the grandeur and the scale and hence, viewers would be excited to see it in IMAX. It was the same logic that was applied when the film was converted into 3D.”

Sadly, the makers had to soon drop this plan. When asked why that was, the source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “When the makers approached the IMAX officials in North America for their approval, they declined their request. This is because ’83 releases on December 24, 2021, a week after the release of the highly awaited superhero flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theatres worldwide on December 16/17. And that’s not all. The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part in the acclaimed The Matrix series, will be released across the world on December 22. Both these films would be released in the IMAX versions. IMAX management does not encourage the release of too many IMAX films in the same period. As a result, they had to refuse approval to the makers of ’83.”

A trade expert said, “It would have been great to see ’83 in IMAX and especially in 3D IMAX version. Nevertheless, the film will still score at the box office due to the considerable hype. The 3D version will also give a boost to the earnings.”

Meanwhile, January 2022 would see the release of two Indian films in IMAX version – S S Rajamouli’s period saga RRR and Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. While Prithivraj would release only in 2D, RRR would also have a release in 3D and 3D IMAX.

’83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s unbelievable victory in the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others.

