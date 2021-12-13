Miss Universe 2021 took place in Israel and India's Harnaaz Sandhu came out as the winner. The stunning pageant participant became the third Miss Universe winner after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. South Africa’s Lalela Mswane was announced as the second runner-up and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner u at the 70th edition of the prestigious annual event.

Hailing from Punjabi, the 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu was representing India at the 70th Miss Universe event. Sushmita Sen had won the title back in 1994 whereas Lara Dutta won in 2000. It had been 21 years since the last win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

As a part of the top three-round, when asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" Harnaaz responded, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu and wrote, "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨???????? Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Lara Dutta, who won the title in 2000, congratulated the new winner and said, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse."

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

As per reports, Harnaaz Sandhu has forayed into the Punjabi industry and a couple of films are lined up as well.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra spends time with her pets on the sets of Citadel

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.