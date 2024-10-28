BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun to re-release on November 22; Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan starrer creates history by becoming the FIRST film to re-release WORLDWIDE

Nearly 30 years since its original release in 1995, Rakesh Roshan is geared up to cast nostalgia by re-releasing the first ever film starring the duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with the powerpacked ensemble of Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri. Karan Arjun which features chartbuster music by Rajesh Roshan is scheduled to re-release globally on November 22, 2024.

Hindi cinema lovers are in for a treat as Rakesh Roshan is set to create history with the biggest re-release ever with Karan Arjun in single screens and multiplex across India along with an international re-release scheduled simultaneously.

Director - Producer Rakesh Roshan shared the announcement with a new teaser of the 1995's cult classic film. The 1-minute teaser takes viewers on a trip down the memory lane of this reincarnation - revenge saga.

30 years ago, Rakesh Roshan had done the unthinkable by bringing the duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, together for the very first time on celluloid as brothers Karan and Arjun, respectively. The film emerged as a Blockbuster and one of the top grossing films of the year witnessing a golden 50-week run in 76 centres and in its 75th week, the film showcased in cinema halls across 26 centres.

The film also gave India its iconic 'cine-ma' in the form of Rakhee Gulzar's character Durga Singh and a menacing villain in the late Amrish Puri's Thakur Durjan Singh. Karan Arjun also features Kajol as Sonia Saxena and Mamta Kulkarni as Bindiya.

Over the years, Karan Arjun has remained etched in pop culture due to its high on recall dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!', soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like 'Yeh Bandhan Toh...', 'Bhangda Paale', 'Rana ji Maaf Karna' and 'Jaati Hoon Main' along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun was a box office juggernaut upon its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1995. It’s celebrated for its thrilling action sequences, emotional depth, and the unforgettable chemistry between Salman and Shah Rukh.

Set against a backdrop of reincarnation and revenge, the movie follows the journey of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated due to a family feud. Fate reunites them in their next lives as they seek justice and redemption.

