After completing and promoting the ill-fated Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long-pending surgery, which his team has been instructed to deem “minor”. However, all of Hyderabad is wondering how “minor” Prabhas’ supposedly surgery actually is. Apparently, Prabhas will not be shooting for the next 2-3 months, as he has been advised full bed rest until he recovers from the medical procedure.

BREAKING: Prabhas to undergo major knee surgery; recovery period is 3 months, will likely affect shoot of Salaar & Project K

So what is this surgery about?

A well-informed source in Hyderabad says it is a knee operation. “His leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film, Saaho I think. He had been advised surgery a few years back. However, the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid. Now he’s finally gone for it.”

With shooting for some major films like Prashanth (KGF) Neel’s Salaar and Ashwini Dutta’s Project K still to be wrapped up, Prabhas has to resume as soon as he is advised to. He has completed the shooting of his next release Adipurush where he plays Bhagwan Rama.

