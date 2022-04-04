comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.04.2022 | 10:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

BREAKING: Prabhas to undergo major knee surgery; recovery period is 3 months, will likely affect shoot of Salaar & Project K

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

After completing and promoting the ill-fated Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long-pending surgery, which his team has been instructed to deem “minor”. However, all of Hyderabad is wondering how “minor” Prabhas’ supposedly surgery actually is. Apparently, Prabhas will not be shooting for the next 2-3 months, as he has been advised full bed rest until he recovers from the medical procedure.

BREAKING: Prabhas to undergo major knee surgery; recovery period is 3 months, will likely affect shoot of Salar & Project K

BREAKING: Prabhas to undergo major knee surgery; recovery period is 3 months, will likely affect shoot of Salaar & Project K

So what is this surgery about?

A well-informed source in Hyderabad says it is a knee operation. “His leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film, Saaho I think. He had been advised surgery a few years back. However, the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid. Now he’s finally gone for it.”

With shooting for some major films like Prashanth (KGF) Neel’s Salaar and Ashwini Dutta’s Project K still to be wrapped up, Prabhas has to resume as soon as he is advised to. He has completed the shooting of his next release Adipurush where he plays Bhagwan Rama.

Also Read: After Radhe Shyam debacle, makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar to undergo script revisions, reshoots and re-edits?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa welcome…

Malaika Arora discharged from hospital after…

Malaika Arora sustains injuries and rushed…

Rajkummar Rao's CIBIL score drops after a…

Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli to star in…

Prabhakar Sail, NCB's witness in Aryan Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification