India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier this year. The singer had a rich career of 70 years. However, Indian fans have been disappointed with the Grammys 2022 failing to honour Lata Mangeshkar in their In Memoriam sections that remembers all the entertainment personalities we lost over the past year. Even the Oscars 2022 that was held last week, failed to honour the late singer.

The Grammys 2022 which was held in the USA on Sunday night paid tribute to late Broadway singer Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Hawkins, Tom Parker, DMX, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector, Mark Lanegan, Shock G, Virgil Abloh, Biz Markie, Rusty Young, Connie Bradley, Stonewall Jackson, and Roger Hawkins during the In Memoriam section.

Indian Twitter was utterly disappointed with Grammys which celebrate music from across the world and yet did not honour the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

"So, the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar. & then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL!" reads the tweet of a fan.

So the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar. & then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL! — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) April 4, 2022



“First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight,” wrote another fan.

First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight. — Jennifer Johnson (@writergirl104) April 4, 2022



Another fan wrote, "I think at this point, People applause just amazed that the people they know made the #memoriam #Disgraceful #LataMangeshkar was not included at the #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards @GWR has her seeing over 50,000 songs in her 80 yrs career #shameful."

I think at this point,People applause just amazed that the people they know made the #memoriam #Disgraceful #LataMangeshkar was not included at the #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards @GWR has her seeing over 50,000 songs in her 80 yrs career #shameful pic.twitter.com/a2WRYE9qMy — Kiss (@GtKiss0809) April 4, 2022



Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February this year at the age of 94. She is remembered for songs like ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Ae mere Watan Ke Logon’, ‘Tere Bina Zindgi Se’, ‘Apki Narzon Ne Samjha’. She had recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages primarily in Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, many National and Filmfare Awards.

