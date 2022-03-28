Not yet a panic attack; but there is definitely a sense of anxiety among the producers and directors of Prabhas starrers in Andhra Pradesh after the abysmal non-performance of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office. Radhe Shyam, touted as the Baahubali superstar’s first unalloyed love story, sank not only in the Hindi belt but also in Prabhas home-state Andhra and Telangana, thereby sending shock waves in the distribution business.

The most immediately affected project is Prabhas’ next Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel the Kannada director of the cult hit KGF. According to sources from Hyderabad, Salaar has gone back to the drawing board for some serious script revision. Some scenes will be re-shot. Some will be edited out; Salaar is going through a pre-release revamp.

The informed source reveals, “Prabhas cannot afford any risks at this sensitive juncture of his career. He now knows his fans want him doing action. Salaar is being modified accordingly.”

