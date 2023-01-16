Anshuman Jha shared the news after winning the Best Actor Award for Lakadbaggha at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York.

Anshuman Jha-starrer Lakadbaggha released on Friday and the film couldn’t achieve anything significant at the box office. But this isn’t stopping the makers from going ahead with the sequel of the film and starting filming it this year itself.

BREAKING! Lakadbaggha sequel to start rolling this year itself

The news was confirmed by Anshuman himself while sharing his reaction for winning the Best Actor Award for Lakadbaggha at the HBO-backed South Asian International Film Festival in New York. “This now inspires me to train doubly hard for Lakadbaggha Chapter 2. Yes, we will start filming the sequel in September 2023,” said the actor.

Sharing his reaction at winning the award, Anshuman said, “Very grateful to HBO & the entire team of the South Asian International Film Festival, New York, for considering Lakadbaggha (Hyena) worthy of an opening film & recognising my character Arjun Bakshi worthy of the Best Actor Award. I dedicate this award to Irfan (Khan) sir since it was announced after his birthday. Congratulations to Sayani (Gupta) for winning the best female actor (for Homecoming) too. And apologies for this late reaction as I missed their official mail because I have been so busy promoting Lakadbaggha. Glad they reached out on call.”

Directed by Victor Mukherjee, Lakadbaggha is a film about an animal vigilante and it also stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja.

