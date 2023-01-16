comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23; to host lavish post wedding bash

Bollywood News

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Making a lot of noise currently for their highly anticipated wedding is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who are all set to tie the knot this January 23rd in Khandala. The couple has been relationship for a long time and is ready to tie the knot.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23; to host lavish post wedding bash

According to sources, the couple has decided to keep their big day a close-knit affair and will be only joined by their immediate family and close friends. The celebrations are said to take place at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty’s 17-year-old Khandala farmhouse, Jahaan.

While there’s a lot of excitement amongst fans for Athiya and Rahul’s big day and their first official pictures as newlyweds, we have another big scoop that you cannot afford to miss. According to an insider, the duo would be hosting a lavish post-wedding bash for all their industry friends and colleagues.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty in strapless ruffled black gown by Shehla Khan is proof that a black dress demands unwavering glamour

