The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is known for being quite unfair and for asking for unnecessary cuts. However, there are also times when the CBFC has been lenient, especially when understanding the context or theme of the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will be released on May 13, is one such film that has escaped the censor scissors.

BREAKING: Jayeshbhai Jordaar passed with a U/A certificate and ZERO cuts; is one of the SHORTEST Bollywood films in recent times

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been passed by the CBFC with zero cuts. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is based on the burning topic of female infanticide. Also, the lead actor Ranveer Singh is seen threatening to castrate himself in a scene. However, director Divyang Thakkar has treated the whole film in a non-objectionable manner. Even the disturbing topic of female infanticide has been shown in a light-hearted manner. As a result, there was no reason for the CBFC to ask for the removal of any visual or dialogue. They gave a clean U/A to the film without asking for any sort of cut.”

Interestingly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar secured a censor certificate, way back on February 17. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 124 minutes. In other words, the film is just 2 hours and 4 minutes long.

This has made the exhibitors happy. A source from the exhibition sector said, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the shortest Bollywood films in a long time. Post the third wave, except for John Abraham’s Attack, all the major films which were released like Badhaai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jhund, The Batman, The Kashmir Files, Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, RRR, KGF - Chapter 2, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 were more than 2 hours and 20 minutes long. A few films like RRR, The Batman, Jhund, etc had a runtime of nearly 3 hours. It becomes a challenge to accommodate shows when films are lengthy.”

The source continued, “Hence, it’s heartening to see Jayeshbhai Jordaar being just 2 hours long. Even Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which will be released this week, is 2 hours and 6 minutes in duration. It’ll be easy to plan the showcasing for both these films. Single screens next week can also give sufficient shows to both the films thanks to their short length.”

Besides Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, and marks the debut of Arjun Reddy (2017) actress, Shalini Pandey. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read: “Jayeshbhai Jordaar has incredibly talented actors,” says Ranveer Singh

More Pages: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.