Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved superstars of our country for a variety of reasons. His performances are always first-rate and his films are spread across genres, with most of them being great entertainers. He’s a riot when he appears in front of the media. Also off-screen, he makes good use of his superstar image for various social causes. Unfortunately for the actor, he gets incessantly trolled mainly over his citizenship. It came to light few years back that the superstar has a citizenship of Canada. As a result, his critics often argue that he has no right to talk about patriotism or other similar causes especially when he himself isn’t an Indian citizen any more. As expected, he didn’t vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 earlier this year and it caused a huge storm. Finally, he had to release a statement wherein for the first time; he made it clear that indeed holds a Canadian passport.

And today, the superstar opened up like never before on this aspect. At the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, the actor was on stage along with his Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. When asked about the Canadian citizenship row, Akshay Kumar reasoned why he took it in the first place. He said, “Bahut pehle ki baat hai. Almost 14 films of mine had flopped. Main soch raha tha ki kuch aur bhi karna padega shayad. Now one of my closest friends stays in Canada. I was telling him about my films getting flopped and he told me, ‘Akshay tu idhar aa ja. Hum milke kaam karte hai.’ He’s also of Indian origin but he resides in Canada. So I started the process of getting a Canadian passport and ultimately working there. I did this because I feared ki Bollywood mein mera career shayad khatam ho gaya. However, as luck would have it, my 15th film became a hit. And then I never looked back. Lekin maine kabhi nahi socha ki main passport ko badlu. But now let me tell you that I have applied for (Indian passport). This is because mujhe bahut dukh hota hai ki log yeh cheez pakad ke baith jaate hai. Main Hindustani hoon yeh dikhane ke liye mujhe ek choti si copy dikhani padegi aur woh hai mera passport. This hurts me. Isliye, main kisi ko mauka nahi dena chahta hoon. So yeah, I have applied for Indian citizenship and I’ll soon be getting my passport.”

@akshaykumar talks about acquiring Indian citizenship at an event by @HindustanTimes pic.twitter.com/4Oy8dqRcEj — Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) December 6, 2019

To further prove his point, he reminded audiences that his wife Twinkle Khanna never changed her nationality. “Aisa hota toh meri patni ko bhi main Canadian bana deta. My wife is very much Indian, my son is Indian. Everybody in my family is all Indian. Main mere taxes yahan bharta hoon. Mera jeevan hi idhar hai.”