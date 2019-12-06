Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2019 | 6:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to perform at the Star Screen Awards 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Star Screen Awards will be held on this Sunday, and pop sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali, is getting all geared up for her performance at the event. The young star, often dubbed ‘The Next Big Thing’ in the Indian Music Industry due to her melodious voice and screen presence, will be performing at the awards for the first time. Excitement levels are high as the young star will be singing and grooving to her popular chartbuster hits ‘Vaaste’, ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Koka’.

Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to perform at the Star Screen Awards 2019

Her recent single ‘Vaaste’ crossed 600 million views in the span of just one year, and her new song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ is already trending on YouTube. Dhvani has a host of hit songs and a huge fan following and has come a long way since her debut in the music industry.

The Star Screen Awards, an extremely prestigious award ceremony, has had performances by all the A-listers in B-Town, from Salman Khan and Varun Dhavan, to Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra. This year the awards will also have performances by the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Hritik Roshan, and Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Dhvani Bhanushali shares stage with global icons Katy Perry and Dua Lipa!

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

LEAKED! Aamir Khan sporting a long unkempt…

#MeToo: Tanushree Dutta files a petition…

Sonakshi Sinha says she would feel odd…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker says Arjun…

Asha Parekh opens up about her love for…

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification