Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2019 | 6:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

LEAKED! Aamir Khan sporting a long unkempt and messy beard for Laal Singh Chaddha (See Photos)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Jaisalmer. The film is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actor has always surprised his fans with his looks in his previous films and fans are eagerly waiting to know more about his character in Laal Singh Chaddha.

LEAKED! Aamir Khan sporting a long unkempt and messy beard for Laal Singh Chaddha (See Photos)

Now, a few pictures of Aamir Khan have leaked from the sets of the film. In the pictures, the actor is seen sporting long unkempt hair and has a long messy beard.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

A few days back, the actor had shared the official first look of his character from the film. The actor evidently looks very different in the official poster and the leaked pictures. In the first look poster, Aamir is dressed in a pink and blue check shirt and a pink turban, sporting a long beard.

Laal Singh Chaddha was announced on Aamir’s 54th birthday. We will get to see quite a transformation here as well, since Aamir was required to lose about 20 kg to play the younger version of his character and opted for a protein-heavy vegetarian diet for the same, under medical supervision. Playing his love interest in the film will be Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

Also Read: Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan visits the Golden Temple to seek blessings

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

#MeToo: Tanushree Dutta files a petition…

Sonakshi Sinha says she would feel odd…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker says Arjun…

Asha Parekh opens up about her love for…

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Anushka Sharma’s latest campaign on Twitter…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification