Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.09.2019 | 5:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for Sajid Nadiadwala for believing in the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput‘s Chhichhore is going great guns. It collected Rs 100 crore at the box office with ease, and the buzz is not anywhere close to dying down. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will take you for a nostalgic trip down the memory lane, to your college days. Shraddha, who probably relived those golden days too, is all praise for producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who believed in the film’s vision and backed it wholeheartedly.

“The fact that he believed in a film like Chhichhore is amazing and the fact that he has backed a film like Chhichhore which is a story with a message and it has a director whose story it is. So I think it’s amazing that he backed a film like this and I think that Chhichhore is one of those rare films. A lot of people said that it’s one of the best films of recent times. It’s amazing that Sajid sir saw that and he backed it. Baaghi 3 is my third film with Sajid sir and he is an amazing producer. I think that he really gives the director that space and the freedom to make the film that they want to make,” she said.

The film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar among others. Shraddha will be next seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan.

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection , Chhichhore Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay brothers…

Tiger Shroff performs a one-shot action…

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann…

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification