Last Updated 01.06.2022 | 3:45 PM IST

BREAKING: Heeramandi finds a new Director; Vibhu Puri replaced with Mitakshara Kumar

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vibhu Puri who was to direct most of the episodes of Netflix’s most expensive Indian series to date Heeramandi is no longer part of the posh project.BREAKING: Heeramandi finds a new Director; Vibhu Puri replaced with Mitakshara Kumar

Reliable sources inform that while Sanjay Leela Bhansali who produces the series for Netflix, would personally direct the first episode, all the other six episodes of this unlimited series would be directed by Mitakshara Kumar who served as an associate director to Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

BREAKING: Heeramandi finds a new Director; Vibhu Puri replaced with Mitakshara Kumar

 Mitakshara also directed The Empire a series on the Mughal dynasty for producer Nikhil Advani. She takes over the directorial reins of Heeramandi from Vibhu Puri who was earlier roped in to direct six of the seven episodes.

Also Read: “Every episode of Heeramandi is like an independent feature film”, says filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

New notification