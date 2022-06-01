In one of the most tragic news coming in from the music industry, popular Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was known as KK, passed away on May 31 after reportedly suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city after his concert, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. The West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect with gun salute.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to KK, gun salute accorded to the late playback singer

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in attendance and was seen paying floral tribute to the late singer at the Rabindra Sadan. The singer's mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family. The last rites will be conducted in Mumbai.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Gun salute accorded to singer #KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK are also present here. KK passed away in Kolkata last night after a live performance here. pic.twitter.com/A4ZTkOSm79 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

On Twitter, the West Bengal CM wrote, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 1, 2022

According to the reports, a case of unnatural death was registered at the New Market police station following the demise of the singer. KK, on Tuesday, performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He fell ill suddenly following which he returned to his hotel. When his condition worsened at the Grand Hotel, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata and was pronounced dead.

As per the reports, the autopsy will be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. The police will also check the CCTV footage at the hotel and talk to the staff and event organizers.

KK recorded songs in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. He sang several popular songs including 'Yaaron', 'Pal', 'Tu Hai Aasman Mein', 'Khuda Jaane' among others.

