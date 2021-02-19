Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2021 | 9:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Mumbai court dismisses injunction against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been shooting the gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film went on the floor in December 2019 and after the lockdown in 2020, Alia resumed shooting of the film on October 7. More than a year into the production, the film had landed in a legal soup.

Mumbai court dismisses injunction against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

One of Gangubai's adopted sons, Babuji Raaji Shah, filed a case against the actress, the filmmaker and Hussain Zaidi who has penned the book Mafia Queen Of Mumbai on which the movie is based on. Shah claimed that parts of the book are defamatory and infringement upon his privacy, liberty, and self-respect. He has demanded the production to be halted; also asked to remove the chapters from the book and restraining the publishing and circulation. The first hearing of the case took place at Bombay Civil Court.

According to Bar and Bench, Mumbai court has dismissed an injunction against the Mafia Queen of Mumbai author and producers of the film. "Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had filed a notice of motion on behalf of Bhansali Productions and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was also added as a defendant in the suit. They had sought rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC)."

"After hearing both sides extensively, Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani allowed the notice of motion filed by Bhansali Productions and rejected the plaint filed by Shah. A detailed order is awaited," the report revealed.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Ajay Devgn allots 10 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi; to play Karim Lala

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna…

AR Rahman to score music for upcoming war…

Kanu Behl and Manoj Bajpayee team up for…

Mrunal Thakur opts out of Ayushmann Khurrana…

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat in race to…

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey set to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification