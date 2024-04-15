BREAKING: Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy to release in cinemas on May 10; trailer to be out on May 2

Deepak Tijori, who charmed the audience with his performances in his 90s, was last seen in a feature film in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018). He’s all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Tipppsy. It is also directed by him and also stars Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain, Alankrita Sahai and Sonia Birje. In the making for two years, Tipppsy is all set to see the light of day. Produced by Raju Chadha and Deepak Tijori, it releases in cinemas on May 10 this year and will be distributed by Panorama Studios.

BREAKING: Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy to release in cinemas on May 10; trailer to be out on May 2

When contacted, Deepak Tijori exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s been a five-year-long journey for Tippsy! We started work on it before COVID and the journey has been quite exhausting. We are thankful to God and happy that we have reached the stage.”

When asked how he chose to release Tipppsy on May 10, he replied, “May has space for small films. I thought that it’d be a good window. Panorama and producer Raju Chadha ji also felt that it’ll be an apt time to bring the film.” He further revealed, “The trailer will be unveiled on May 2, 8 days before release, as per the trend nowadays.”

He signed off by stating, “We are now crossing our fingers and we are hoping that audiences would eventually come to cinemas. We are giving it a small, compact release and we are doing the best we can. I am going to be on screen after a long time. I look forward to the audience's reaction and I hope they shower love on us, the way they have done that in the past for my films.”

The promotions have already begun. Yesterday, Deepak Tijori and the actresses visited R City Mall in Mumbai where they impressed the shoppers.

In April 2022, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively visited the sets at Film City where a party song was being shot. At that time, Natasha Suri, former Miss World India and who has also been a TV host, told this writer, "I am playing Tanya. There are five girls in the movie, and the title of the film is an abbreviation. T stands for Tanya, I for Iris, P for Pony, S for Seline and Y for Yami! Though now the spelling of our film’s title is Tipppsy for good luck! Nevertheless, the essence of Tipppsy stays the same."

Kainaat Arora, the ‘Aila Re Aila’ girl, plays Yami, a Haryanvi character. Nazia Hussain, who has worked in Bollywood as well as down South and is Sanjay Dutt’s niece, essays the role of Iris, a bossy, tomboyish DJ. Alankrita Sahai, earlier seen in Namaste England (2018) and Love Per Square Foot (2018) shared, “I play Pony. I am actually the bride. And all the girls travel to Goa for Pony’s bachelorette bash.” Lastly, Sonia Birje, also a DJ and Hemant Birje’s daughter, plays the role of Seline, a strong, independent and adventurous woman.

Also Read: Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Khiladi bring back 90s nostalgia as they re-release in theatres during Retro Film Festival

More Pages: Tipppsy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.