Actor Arbaaz Khan released an official statement on Sunday, a day after an unidentified person fired shots outside his brother Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The statement clarified the family's position on the incident and addressed misleading information circulating in the media. Arbaaz Khan expressed the family's distress over the shooting, stating, "The recent incident of firing...is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident."

The statement firmly denies claims made by some individuals purporting to be family confidantes, who suggested the incident was a publicity stunt and that the family remained unaffected. Arbaaz Khan stated that such claims are "loose statements" and should not be taken seriously. The Khan family has not previously issued any official statements to the media regarding the incident. Arbaaz Khan's statement clarified their commitment to assisting the police investigation.

"At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident," the statement reads. The Khans have expressed faith in the Mumbai Police's ability to protect their family and ensure their safety. The statement concludes by expressing gratitude for public support, stating, "Thank you everyone for your love and support."

For the unversed, in a startling incident early Sunday morning, Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai became the scene of a security breach. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside the actor's home, triggering concern and swift action from authorities. No injuries were reported as the bullets were fired into the air.

However, the gravity of the situation prompted immediate action from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assured Khan of heightened security measures. The Mumbai Police swiftly launched an investigation into the incident, registering an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(25) section of the Arms Act.

