The much-awaited film Shamshera was released on Friday, July 22. Sadly, its opening has been below expectations. Moreover, the word of mouth has not been very positive and as a result, the film will face a tough time at the box office. All eyes are therefore on next week’s release, Ek Villain Returns. There are several hopes from Mohit Suri’s directorial venture though several expectations were riding on Shamshera as well. Nevertheless, the young crowd might turn up in hordes as the film seems to have a great combo of sex and violence.

BREAKING: CBFC targets Disha Patani’s HOT intimate scene on the butchering table; awards Ek Villain Returns U/A certificate

Many expected Ek Villain Returns to get an adults-only rating, especially due to Disha Patani’s hot scenes. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the film with a U/A certificate. The makers however had to make two modifications, one of which is with regards to the dialogues and the other with regards to the visuals.

The CBFC’s examining committee asked for certain terms like ‘Mental’, ‘Kuttiya’, ‘B*tch’, ‘Kamina’ and ‘Harami’ to be removed or replaced with acceptable terms. Secondly, the makers were asked to delete or modify suitably the visuals of killing by a saw blade, visuals of blood and flesh and prominent visuals of mutilated body parts. Even the visuals of intimacy on the butchering table, featuring Disha Patani, that was prominently shown in the trailer, have been either cut or reduced. On the brighter side, only 9 seconds of visuals have been chopped by the Censor board.

After these changes were made, the CBFC handed over the censor certificate yesterday, on July 22. The duration of the film, as mentioned in the censor certificate, is 128.54 minutes. In other words, Ek Villain Returns is 2 hours 8 minutes and 54 seconds long. Interestingly, the first part, Ek Villain (2014), which was also directed by Mohit Suri, also had more or less a similar runtime, of 129 minutes.

Besides Disha Patani, Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It will be released in cinemas on July 29.

Also Read: Disha Patani sets hearts racing in a satin black body-con high-slit dress worth Rs. 9,978

More Pages: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.