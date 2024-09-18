An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year where theatre owners, design consultants, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, project management professionals, industry stakeholders, etc. come together to celebrate cinema and the exhibition sector. A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that 2024’s most successful producer Dinesh Vijan will be felicitated at the 2024 edition while Ramesh Sippy will be given a Special Achievement Award on the occasion of 50 years of his legendary classic, Sholay (1975). Bollywood Hungama is now back with more exciting news about this expo.

BREAKING: Atlee to screen EXCLUSIVE footage of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John at Big Cine Expo 2024, Mumbai

It has come to light that Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan (2023), will be sharing exclusive glimpses of his debut production Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, at the Big Cine Expo 2024, Mumbai. He will be joined by the other producer of the film, Murad Khetani.

The Big Cine Expo 2024 will be held on September 30 and October 1 and the Baby John glimpse preview will take place on the first day. As per sources, to avoid the footage from getting leaked, attendees will be requested to deposit their cell phones outside the screening area, or the organizing team will make sure that no one records or clicks any picture or video from the screening.

This is not the first time that the Big Cine Expo will showcase an exclusive glimpse of an upcoming film. Last year, Boney Kapoor showed some scenes from his acclaimed film Maidaan (2024) while in 2022, exciting scenes from the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra (2022) were shown to the attendees.

Baby John, directed by Kalees, arrives in cinemas on December 25. Besides Varun Dhawan, it also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Along with Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Atlee's A For Apple Productions, it is also backed by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Jyoti Deshpande recently spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama where she said, “Baby John is going to blow people’s minds because it has a never-before-seen performance by Varun Dhawan. It is mounted on a very big scale. The subject is very topical. It’s coming on Christmas as we need a very big date for the film. The music and background score are out of the world.” She also confirmed that the film’s promo will be attached with Singham Again.

Just before the Baby John preview, Denzil Dias – VP & Managing Director - India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery, will similarly show exciting glimpses from the upcoming films of Warner Bros and Universal Studios. Even for this session, recording will strictly not be allowed.

