Reports of Aamir Khan backing Imran Khan's return to acting are said to be false; sources reveal the project is being co-produced by Imran and friends.

Recent reports about actor Imran Khan’s much-awaited return to the screen have sparked excitement among fans, with rumours suggesting that his uncle, Aamir Khan, would be producing the project. However, as per a report in Hindustan Times, this information is inaccurate. It says that Aamir Khan has no involvement in Imran’s comeback vehicle. Instead, the film is being spearheaded by Imran and his close friends, including Danish Aslam, who has also written the script.

Imran Khan’s comeback project is not produced by uncle Aamir Khan: Report

Danish Aslam and Imran's friendship

The comeback project, as sources revealed to the publication, is the result of a long-standing friendship between Danish Aslam, Imran Khan, and another mutual friend, which spans nearly two decades. They have been collaborating behind the scenes to bring this project to life. The film, which is still in the pitching stage, has received initial approval from a streaming platform based on the concept, though no official agreements have been signed yet, as the full screenplay is still in the works.

A return to familiar territory

Imran Khan made his acting debut in 2008 with the popular feel-good film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, produced by Aamir Khan, which became a huge success. His last major appearance on the big screen was in Katti Batti (2013), after which he took a hiatus from acting. According to sources, his comeback film will follow a similar feel-good theme as his earlier works, which cemented his place in Bollywood. However, Imran and his team have chosen not to comment publicly until the project is finalized.

Uncertainty around the project

While excitement builds around the possibility of Imran’s return, sources also told the publication that there is always a chance that the project may not move forward. The film will only proceed to production after the screenplay is fully approved and agreements are signed. “Not this year definitely,” the source told the publication, indicating that the film's production may be delayed until everything is officially locked in place.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to produce Imran Khan’s Netflix rom-com; Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam to helm the project: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.